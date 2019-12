Fats Domino, one of the founding fathers of rock and roll in the '50s and early '60s, has died aged 89.

Though he was perhaps best know for Ain't That A Shame and Blueberry Hill, Domino's debut single, The Fat Man, is often cited as the first true rock and roll record.

In all, he sold over 65 million records, making him the second best selling rock and roll artist after Elvis Presley, and became one of the first inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.