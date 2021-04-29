Rob Papen’s disruptive Delsane delay plugin can go from mundane to insane

Rob Papen is well aware that there are plenty of delay plugins on the market, so why is he bothering to release Delsane, yet another one?

The answer, we’re told, is that this is a Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde kind of delay in that it can be used both for sane and insane purposes.

Allow us to explain: the top row of Delsane’s GUI looks like a pretty standard delay plugin, and it can operate as such.

However, things change when you start working with the Disrupt Sphere-Slider; this can be connected to multiple delay parameters and enables you to adjust them dynamically.

There’s a nifty Spring feature here, which means that the slider can bounce back to the centre in sync with your tempo.

You’ll also find a Lazy mode, which enables you to automate the movement of the Sphere-Slider in different directions.

By doing this, you can go beyond delay and create flanger, chorus and other types of modulation effects.

Other features include an Audio Follower and a MIDI & MOD control section, both of which can be used to ‘influence’ a variety of parameters, including the Disrupt Sphere-Slider.