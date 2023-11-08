Hit'n'Mix says the new version of its RipX software is the world's "first AI DAW"

Until now, Hit'n'Mix's RipX software has been advertised as an audio editor and stem separation tool packaged in three different versions. Today, Hit'n'Mix has scrapped its previous iterations and announced that RipX is to be relaunched as a fully-fledged DAW.

RipX DAW takes the advanced stem separation and audio editing capabilities of its predecessors and places these in what Hit'n'Mix is calling an "AI DAW" that it says is the "first of its kind to provide a truly holistic approach to cutting-edge AI music production processes".

What does this mean, exactly? Well, RipX's stem separation is powered by machine learning, but this is nothing new - that was also the case with the software's previous iterations, and other DAWs like FL Studio also offer AI-based stem separation. To justify the "AI DAW" tag, Hit'n'Mix are positioning RipX as a DAW that's uniquely prepared to assist those working with samples produced by by AI music generators like Stable Audio and MusicLM.

This is thanks to RipX's nifty ability to treat audio and MIDI as the same thing, making it easier for them to edit and manipulate samples, including those generated by AI. Whereas DAWs like Logic and Ableton will delineate between audio and MIDI data, RipX converts both of these formats into the proprietary Rip Audio format using its advanced stem separation capabilities, letting you manipulate audio files in the same way you might edit MIDI parts.

Load in the audio file of a mixed track containing multiple instruments, for example, and this will be split into separate parts that can then be individually tweaked and edited on a note-by-note basis as if they were separate MIDI instruments. Individual timbres within mixed audio files can even be swapped out and replaced with new instruments or processed individually via RipX's built-in effects.

Where it was previously packaged in three tiers, DeepAudio, DeepRemix and DeepCreate, RipX will now be offered in two versions, a standard version and a more full-featured version, RipX DAW PRO. PRO offers enhanced more advanced audio manipulation tools, a Harmonic Editor plugin and the ability to use the RipScript scripting language for building your own audio tools.

RipX's new versions benefit from a host of additional workflow tweaks and new features listed in full below.

Find out more about RipX DAW on Hit'n'Mix's website.

New features in RipX DAW: