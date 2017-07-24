Rig tour: Sum 41

Dave: “Mission pedals over in the States made these two foot controllers for me. The green one controls a two-octave whammy sweep.

“I use it in the solo for the song No Brains, but not really anything else. Tom Morello’s a massive influence for me! And the one on the right is a straight wah.”

Kemper Profiler

“My main sound is a Marshall JMP, profiled at Deryck’s studio. It’s in between a Plexi and an 800, with all the cut, warmth and oomph… plus more gain!

The lead channel is a JCM Slash, but the older one from the ’90s, like a Jubilee with a heavier mid-sweep

“My ‘War’ sound is a Fender Deluxe, for semi-overdriven tones and the clean is a Silverface. The lead channel is a JCM Slash, but the older one from the ’90s, like a Jubilee with a heavier mid-sweep.

“I kick in the flanger during Fake My Own Death, and for solos I use the Treble Booster as a Tube Screamer to thin out the sound and help it cut a little more. I also use the pitch shifter to take me down three semitones for the beginning of Goddamn I’m Dead Again, as we’re tuned to D# standard. It sounds really low and chunky; at soundcheck I can’t resist playing Roots Bloody Roots!”

“We adorned the whole thing with Newcastle United stickers… because they’re the best, ha ha!

“I was on a rugby tour in 1995, got served breakfast in Wales, which had a Kellogg’s hologram of Alan Shearer scoring a header against Leeds United. I thought this guy looked pretty rad and he ended up being one of the best strikers of all time!”