Deryck Whibley on the perilous personal journey behind Sum 41's 13 Voices

For better or worse, his physical and creative abilities had been totally reset. “I was at the same level as I was when I was 13, first trying to learn how to play.” he tells us. “I just practiced like I did when I was 13, every day! I had to build all of it back up over the course of the two years to make this record.”

I did the thing that you’re supposed to do when you have success, and bring people along that are close to you, only to find they all bailed on me.

Now sat in a tasteful, wood-panelled function room below his publicists’ London office, Deryck is discussing the resulting album, 13 Voices, and looking a lot better than the near-skeletal figure he was in his initial recovery days. The Deryck before us looks considerably less brittle. He keeps his head lowered as he talks, glancing furtively, or shifting on his chair when he recalls some of the more awkward details.

In the corner of the room sits Deryck’s mother, Michelle, who’s taking advantage of the trip to take in some sights. Today’s plan is the Saatchi gallery’s Rolling Stones exhibit. We must admit that interviewing an artist about their near-death experiences in front of their mum is new territory for us. It is, however, indicative of the super-tight ranks of Deryck’s new support network.

“The first track [on the new album], Murder Of Crows (You’re All Dead To Me), is about a group of people,” he reveals. “You know, I did the thing that you’re supposed to do when you have success, and bring people along that are close to you, people that I grew up with – only to find out that when things got difficult and the party was over, they all kind of bailed on me. But not only that, they’d been stealing from me and using me. It’s like if you watch the show Entourage, and at the end discover that Ian, Turtle and Drama have been stealing from him the whole time. It’s like, ‘That’s not how it’s supposed to end!’”