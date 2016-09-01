In the studio: Sum 41

“I thought I was never going to walk again. I didn’t know if I could stand for more than 15 minutes. My voice was so gone that I thought it was gone forever. I couldn’t write songs, it felt like nothing was coming, for months…”

I knew where my fingers were supposed to go but I couldn’t get them to go there

Sum 41’s lynchpin Deryck Whibley is talking about his 2014 hospitalisation for liver and kidney failure. Years of heavy drinking bludgeoned him into intensive care and left him sedated for a week. When he woke, he was told that one more drink would kill him.

“I couldn’t even play guitar anymore,” continues Deryck, on the point that proved most devastating. “I was so surprised. It felt like the very first year when I was playing guitar, when I was 13 and I knew where my fingers were supposed to go but I couldn’t get them to go there.”