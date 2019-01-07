Rig tour: Mike Vennart

Audio Kitchen The Small Trees

“I run the Orange pretty dirty; my clean sound is broken up, so it’s quite a balancing act, getting the Big Muff to pile through. To compensate for that, as an initial gain stage, I’ve started using an Audio Kitchen The Small Trees. Just a tube in a pedal, one button, one knob, and it just adds as much push and preamp distortion as you want. So that enables me to run the amp cleaner, get the Big Muff bleaching through it and yet still have that broken-up sound with this preamp pedal. It’s cured a lot of my ills.”

Green Carrot Infatuator

“My Infatuator is a ’78 IC Op Amp Big Muff - it’s the Pumpkins one; I’m not a Pumpkins fan, but that sound is a great Big Muff. It’s a really raunchy sound. And the other side is a famous Fuzz Face variant that’s all spluttery and nasty. I use it on the most horrible Velcro setting. And I get to do a solo on one of the new songs called Diamond Ballgag, a solo with the worst guitar sound imaginable - I fucking love doing it every night. It’s like, how ridiculous can I make this solo?”

Electro-Harmonix Pitch Fork

“I just use that for Infatuate, that’s all it’s there for. It’s set to a perfect 5th.”

Ibanez Tube Screamer Mini

“I needed something to just give it that midrange poke. The Tube Screamer is an old reliable, it’s a cliché, but for a reason: it’s great. I have it literally set to zero, and it’s just dirty enough, but it cuts through.”

The Tone Guru Pure Acid Driver

“This is a Rat clone made by my friend Russell Sault. My old 90s Rat that I used to use with Oceansize got nicked, so he made me a clone of that - it’s got the LM308 chip - it’s got a really nice raunchy distortion, but a little bit of fuzz on top of it. It’s that Pavement-y thing that I’m obsessed with. So when I put the Tube Screamer on top of that, I’ve learned that gives it the chug.”

Danelectro Fab Tone

“Gambler [Richard Ingram, now bass in Vennart] got one of those when we were in Oceansize, and it’s a great card to be able to pull out of the back pocket when you absolutely, positively have to destroy every fucker in the room. It’s more famous for Mogwai, really. I don’t think enough people know about them. They’re cheap, plastic pieces of shit but, fuck, they sound good. I use it for the end of Duke Fame - that’s pretty brutal, and the end of Music For A Nurse.”

Dwarfcraft Shiva

“That’s a really volatile, nasty fuzz. It’s got two settings, and they’re both horrible; no matter what you do, it just reacts badly. It’s great. There’s a button on it that’s starve, which basically robs the pedal of power, so the more you starve it, the more fucked up it gets. It just oscillates and feeds back all by itself, so I use that for a solo on Duke Fame now. It doesn’t matter what I play, because it’s got a mind of its own; it’s fucking brilliant.”

EarthQuaker Devices Acupulco Gold

“My drone-metal obsession continues, because that’s meant to be emulating a sound of a Sunn Model T - it’s pretty good. It’s better than a Big Muff ; it’s just got more fullness and boom to it.”

Hologram Infinite Jets

“Again, it’s got a mind of its own. I just use it for some really spluttery textures that are just nice to have. I use that for segues at the end and beginning of Diamond Ballgag, and I use it in Donkey Kong. I’ll invent some more presets with it, because at the moment it’s just stuck on this weird, spluttery, lush thing. It’s great - it’s so fucking weird!”

Death By Audio Echo Dream 2

“That’s replaced my old Boss DM-2. It’s a great analogue delay. You get a lot of crazy repeats out of it, and you can add as much hair and fuzz on it as you want, and it oscillates like no other. When you do that stupid spaceship noise and wind it all the way back on an oscillation, it’s just got a huge amount of fuzz and balls to it. It’s fucking mad.”

Boss DD-3 & DD-7 Digital Delays

“One of them’s set to standard, boring delay, and the other’s set permanently to backwards, and that’s set for Infatuate, and I just fl ing it on when I want to annoy everyone.”

EarthQuaker Devices Transmisser

“That thing is an absolute godsend. I don’t even know what it is; I don’t know what it’s doing, but I think it’s like a reverb with a load of distortion on top of it. It’s been a game-changer for me. For me, everything is on, and the whole thing is set full: decay, rate, frequency.

“The new song Diamond Ballgag has got a wig-out at the end, so that’s when it’s going crazy. But I also start the set with it; it’s the fi rst thing you hear on the new album. I use the volume knob a lot to bow notes in, and it’s very, very sensitive is the Transmisser, so you can bow a note in and it will just fl ourish for fi ve minutes. It’s the dream pedal.”

TC Electronic Hall Of Fame Reverb

“There’s a song from the new album called That’s Not Entertainment, and that’s got a really old-school, Elvis-y reverb, so that’s what that’s for.”