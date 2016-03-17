Mike Vennart: the 10 records that changed my life

Mike Vennart has never been an easy man to pin down. Where Oceansize dealt in progged-up riffs and krautrock-y hypnotic grooves, Vennart's recent solo material took a more accessible, hook-heavy path. Now, British Theatre - formed with fellow Oceansizer Richard 'Gambler' Ingram - sees his musical leanings veer off down another road entirely.

The project's electronic-heavy direction is one that the pair had been eager to take for some time, but was only realised following Oceansize's split in 2011.

“We got together straight off the back of Oceansize,” Mike recalls. “Often in Oceansize there were disagreements about direction: there was one camp that wanted the band to be strictly ‘heavy’ and another that was up for experimenting. We were both in the latter camp.

“It was obvious it was gonna happen 'cos we’ve been mates longer than we’ve been mates with anyone else.”

The pair are now readying debut album Mastery for release via Pledge Music, following the band's self-titled and Dyed In The Wool Ghost EPs. The LP, however, has been a long time coming.

“We started in January 2011 and had to bully ourselves into finishing three songs for an EP,” Mike explains.

“It’s been the same ever since: enforced deadlines make us get our shit together. As we both play for Biffy Clyro, we’re busy doing that most of the time, so for over two years during the Opposites tour we couldn’t really even think about British Theatre. That was fine with me 'cos I didn’t really have the confidence in myself or the music back then.

“When we reconvened in 2015, we found that we didn’t like much of the material so started all over again, but this time with a clear and terrifying deadline: the ArcTanGent Festival that August. I’m delighted to say it worked!”

Indeed it did. Yet, even for fans of the band's initial output, BT's new effort is a bold step. Mastery is an arresting listen, with guitar taking a backseat to angular electronic drums and flittering synth textures. Fortunately, the album is as triumphant as it is disquieting, and accordingly, recording the record's 11 tracks was a new experience for Mike.

“Vocally, yes, it was quite challenging,” he admits. “I can sometimes be a little set in my ways; I’ve got a couple of tricks I’m quite good at in terms of singing. But Gambler wrote some of the melodies, and with him not being a singer (hell, he seldom speaks!), he didn’t really know about what range I can pull off… So, stuff like Cross The Swords and The Cull were a little uneasy, but came off great.

“In terms of guitar, I tried to use only sounds which sounded nothing like guitar. So there’s some stuff buried in Dinosaur thanks to this spluttering, glitchy Dwarfcraft fuzz. Really horrible. There’s a lot of POG/synth-y guitar in Gold Bruise. Actually, Gambler plays quite a bit in Favour The Brave and some lapsteel in Mastery. There’s actually very little guitar on the whole record!”

Don't get any ideas about hearing the new material live any time soon, though; Mike and Gambler have other engagements…

“There are no plans at this point,” Mike confirms, “primarily due to the fact that we’re gearing up for a busy summer with Biffy… which is nice!”

As Mike gears up for a summer of massive festival shows with Biffy across Europe – including a headline slot at Reading and Leeds, no less – he found time to let us in on the 10 albums that shaped him as a musician and music fan.

Mastery is set for release in April and available to preorder from Pledge Music.

