Mike Vennart talks debut solo album The Demon Joke

How did your signature Green Carrot Infatuator pedal come about?

“Andy [Green] from Green Carrot Pedals just hit me up with, ‘Hey, do you want to try some pedals?’ and he sent me over a Big Muff clone - two different Big Muffs in one pedal. It was called Pumpkin Pie, and it was an IC Muff and a Green Russian Muff.

"People want to sound like me! [laughs] How f**king ridiculous is that?"

“I said, ‘My Big Cheese is broken - can you build me one?’ And he goes, ‘Yeah! We could make it into your signature pedal.’ I went, ‘If you could put me the IC Muff and the Big Cheese on the other side, that would do everything. That’d be phenomenal.’ And he was like, ‘No problem.’

“When we put them on sale, we were like, ‘How many are we gonna put out?’ because I’m not a superstar, and they weren’t cheap to buy from the [Pledge Music] site, and literally five minutes before I pressed go and launched it, I shat myself and went, ‘We can’t do this! This is not gonna work!’ And they all sold out: we sold 30 of ’em in two hours. People want to sound like me! [laughs] How fucking ridiculous is that?”

What amps did you use for the recording?

“I used my Orange pretty much religiously, and a Mesa Mini Rectifier. That’s my Biffy amp: for Biffy, I use the Mesa as my main distortion, and the Orange takes the pedal and is clean the rest of the time.

“I actually did it all through a Mesa CabClone; I didn’t mic anything up at all. It sounds fucking all right. I was quite happy with it! On a couple of tiny bits, I used a Kemper Profiler, as well. They gave me one of them, and I actually got the guys who produced Biffy’s stuff - they had the notes of every single sound that Simon had used on the last three albums, so they recreated all those sounds, took profiles of them, and gave them to me!

“So, I used them on quite a few things, just here and there. I have to say it sounded better than the real amp. I mean, you wouldn’t go, ‘Oh, that sounds like Simon Neil!’ but it’s like, ‘Fucking hell, that’s actually really good!’”