The 10 best prog guitarists in the world right now

The Total Guitar Best in guitars 2016 polls have received over 68,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the guitarists and guitar gear that have excelled in 2016. Here, we present the best prog guitarist of 2016. First up we have Bruce Soord of The Pineapple Thief...

It's been 17 years since Bruce Soord first started The Pineapple Thief and, 11 albums later, the band is still going strong, with Bruce fast becoming an unsung hero of the prog guitar world.

On 2016's Your Wilderness, Bruce and co. headed in a softer, more indie direction than earlier material, but that made it no less exciting. And guest spots from Porcupine Tree's Gavin Harrison, John Helliwell of Supertramp, Caravan's Geoffrey Richardson show just what a draw Soord's music is to the wider music world.