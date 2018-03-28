Rig tour: Marmozets

GigRig G2

Jack: “That came into the equation as we were recording the first album. I don’t think many people were using them then but I saw one online and it looked like exactly what I need. I used to run more pedals than this and the signal chain was horrible. I’d have pedals for no reason at all - a little noise over a drum fill. You have to trim the fat and work out what you actually need.

“These G2s are amazing things. A lot of the things I’m doing on this new album, I wouldn’t be able to do them live without it. Not without looking like a total idiot with all the tap dancing I’d have to do.”

Death By Audio Fuzz War

“It’s like a Big Muff on steroids. It adds a shitload of db, it’s actually my favourite fuzz pedal ever. I just love it. It’s bonkers. It feeds back like crazy, which I want for certain bits.”

Third Man Records Bumble Buzz

“This is based on a fuzz sound, like an old Maestro. A super-squishy, farty buzzsaw fuzz. It’s the main sound of a song called No Reality and one of the main fuzz sounds in Play as well. It’s in the start of Habit too with a whammy.”

ZVex Fuzz Factory

“My third fuzz is set on a really gated setting. Kind of like a Smashing Pumpkins-type sound but it’s completely gated in the pedal so it’s really tight. There’s no feedback, you could hold your hands up and there’s nothing. If you mix that with the chorus setting on the whammy, that’s the sound in the verses of Play. It sounds like a synth when you cross those two things together.”

Boss DD-500

“This is amazing because you can save delay times by bpm and Josh is on the click so we can fit everything to that. You can title them and save to patches. I’m not very good at doing the whole tap tempo thing while I’m playing, so this has worked wonders for me because it’s just really easy to work with.”

Stone Deaf PDF-1 Parametric Distortion

“It’s a boost with a clean or dirty mode. It goes from -20 to +20 with the parameter, which is quite cool so you can have it super-bright or like you’re upstairs at a nightclub. then you sort of blend it between so it’s really good for a general EQ. That’s on almost every patch to shape the sound of the amps together because there’s not quite enough gain through my amps naturally.”

DigiTech Whammy 5

“I use that all over the shop. On our first album with the song Why Do You Hate Me? there’s a really high bit that’s like +2 and then I’ll use +1 for fiddling about with live. I use the drop octave on that with the chorus.”

Electro-Harmonix POG

“I use the POG to substitute the low octave sound on the Whammy if I’m using the plus settings. Just so I’ve got the octave thing as well in Why Do You Hate Me?. I could probably get away with not using it live and people wouldn’t be able to tell at all.”

Maxon Flanger

“It’s got everything set to full. A Larry LaLonde-esque what-the-hell-is-that? type thing. I use that on a couple of songs on the new record too.”