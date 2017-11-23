Watch Marmozets storm through every guitar and bass part on belting single Habits

West Yorkshire’s finest alt-rockers Marmozets are back in action with forthcoming second album Knowing What We Know Now, and judging from the monstrous riffs that make up lead single Habits, they’re on searing form.

We’re lucky enough to host footage of Sam MacIntyre, and Jack and Will Bottomley tearing through every guitar and bass part from the track, with a handy close-up of the boys’ fretboards, so there’s no excuse not to add these guitar hooks to your arsenal.

Check out each playthrough above and below, with words from the guys on the rigs they used for the videos.

Jack: “I’m running a A/B split of two amps, one being a 1974 Fender Twin Reverb and the other is a 1964 Silvertone 1484 Head, which I run through a Hiwatt 2x12 cab. The guitar used is a Alpher Instruments Mako Elite with aluminium top.”

Sam: “I use an American Professional Fender Telecaster, bridge pickup with a Hiwatt Custom 50 and a modded Boss DS-1. Tuning is a full step down.”

Will: “I'm currently running a Fender Super Bassman head with a Fender NEO 6x10 cabinet. My pedalboard is really simple - all I use is a Boss TU-3 and an Electro-Harmonix Russian Big Muff. Habits is tuned in D standard.”

Marmozets’ new album Knowing What We Know Now is out on 26 January via Roadrunner Records, and available to preorder now.