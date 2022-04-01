Richie Hawtin and Chilly Gonzales release short film to celebrate the launch of their new album, Consumed In Key

Richie Hawtin, aka Plastikman, and pianist/composer/musical polymath Chilly Gonzales have unveiled a short film to celebrate the release of their new collaborative album, Consumed In Key.

Released on Turbo Recordings, and created with the help of electronic music producer Tiga, who’s credited as executive producer, Consumed In Key is a reimagining of Plastikman’s acclaimed 1998 album Consumed.

Chilly Gonzales only discovered the record as it celebrated its 20th anniversary, dubbing it “the science fiction of jazz”. As he got to know the album, he began to compose accompanying piano pieces for each track, ultimately resulting in the release of Consumed In Key.

“To hear Consumed, to hear the freedom in how it was made, and to hear the confidence within which it stands behind so few elements was almost like a threat I had to respond to,” says Gonzales.

The short film, which you can watch above, is designed as a visual accompaniment to the album, and to encapsulate the “beautiful yet haunting realm” that it creates.