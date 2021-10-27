Rhodes MK8 images, video and tech specs revealed: here's what we know so far

Rhodes has unveiled the first images and video of the MK8 electric piano, the much-hyped revival of the iconic instrument first announced in July.

They've also shared a full list of tech specifications, which expands on the analogue effects section, onboard preamp, three-band EQ and Kluge Klaviature keyboard announced previously, revealing finer details on the keyboard's action, pickups, vari-pan and much more. Scroll down for the full list of specs.

Rhodes have announced that their full website will be available from Monday 1st November to anybody who has signed up to their newsletter by that date. Public access to the site will be from 1st December.

Those who register early will also be able to access an "interactive customisation tool" prior to general release, which lets players build a customised Rhodes, choosing from four lid colours (classic black, transparent, purple and gold) and an optional effects section.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Rhodes) The Rhodes MK8 Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Rhodes) The MK8's effect section Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Rhodes) The MK8'S preamp controls Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Rhodes) The MK8 with lid removed Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Rhodes) MK8 with sustain pedal Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Rhodes) The MK8's hammers Image 7 of 7 MK8's tines in view (Image credit: Rhodes) MK8's tines in view

In a statement, they confirmed that "the full release of the much-anticipated Rhodes MK8 is fast approaching. Our website will soon go live and pre-orders will be taken."

The new Rhodes MK8 will feature USB connectivity, though details on its exact functionality have not yet been specified. The LFO will be able to run into audio rates, giving players the ability to produce "modulated soundscapes and polyphonic synth-like layers". Coming in at 75lbs, the MK8 is much lighter than previous Rhodes models.

The MK8's preamp boasts a fully analogue signal path, from pickup rail to output, while the analogue stereo effects unit features a VCA compressor with ratio and blend controls, phaser, chorus, and delay. The sustain pedal can be used to control effects parameters such as phaser rate, chorus rate, delay time and delay feedback.

Visit Rhodes' website and sign up to their newsletter to gain early access to their website on November 1st.

Full Rhodes MK8 specification