Review round-up: mid-priced seven-string electric guitars

The consumerist maxim that says ‘you get what you pay for’ could have been written for seven-string electric guitars.

That’s no slight on the playability and sound of entry-level models built for beginners and those curious about adding a string to their game who want a chance to adjust to the new dimensions of fretboard and scale. No. It’s that these four electrics from Jackson, Sterling By Music Man, Schecter and Charvel demonstrate that when we get a little more serious financially, we are rewarded with an instrument to unlock the seven-string’s potential.

Among them are two signature models from Dream Theater’s John Petrucci and Periphery’s Misha Mansoor. Petrucci’s Sterling By Music Man JP70 and Mansoor’s Jackson Pro Series Juggernaut HT7 are more affordable, mass-produced versions of their USA custom guitars.

Then we have Schecter’s Reaper-7 Multiscale, which looks to perfect intonation and playability on an S-style seven- string. Its finish is so bold the fanned frets might be the second thing you notice.

Finally, there’s the Charvel San Dimas Style 2-7, a big lump of ash with a Telecaster headstock. It’s a Frankenstein shred machine. But with high-output pickups and nuclear low-end as standard, you could argue there’s a monster hiding in each of these.