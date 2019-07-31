Review round-up: dual-humbucker Tele-style guitars

The Fender Telecaster is a much-loved electric guitar across the music world. It’s a player’s guitar, a nod of the head and a doff of the cap to those who know. And yet, as loved as they are, you’d be hard-pushed to say they are versatile.

Two single-coil pickups, alone or in tandem, simply can’t cover as much tonal ground as other contemporary guitars. You’d certainly never choose them for playing heavier styles. Unless you’re in Gojira, of course. Yet there is an unmistakable Tele vibe which some crave. So we present to you four variations on the Tele theme.

Each offers a faithful homage to that classic shape, yet all come equipped with dual humbuckers, meaning heavier styles and versatility are well within grasp.

Up today we have the Ibanez FRIX6FDQM, which melds the best of Ibanez’s metal-leaning design standards with a striking, familiar offset body. The Chapman ML3 Modern, updated for 2019, brings a touch of individualism to the class.

G&L brings its ASAT Deluxe carved top, offering the closest representation of a ‘real’ Fender. And, keeping guard, the Fender Player Telecaster HH is here to remind everyone who’s boss. Let’s look at how each fares in the real world.