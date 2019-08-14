RetroByts puts NES and C64 sounds in a plugin, giving you a double hit of ‘80s chiptune nostalgia

Fans of ‘80s video game music now have another way to sate their chiptune desires in the form of Sono Elements’ RetroByts plugin.

This includes all the basic waveforms from the Nintendo Entertainment System and Commodore 64, plus a few more retro video game console sounds on the side.

These are packed into a simple and easy-to-understand interface - you get an Amplitude ADSR, along with reverb, filter and sub effects - making it easy to live out your 8-bit dreams. Low CPU usage is also promised.