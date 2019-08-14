More

RetroByts puts NES and C64 sounds in a plugin, giving you a double hit of ‘80s chiptune nostalgia

By ()

Two classic ‘80s machines for the price of one

Sono Elements RetroByts
(Image credit: Sono Elements)

Fans of ‘80s video game music now have another way to sate their chiptune desires in the form of Sono Elements’ RetroByts plugin.

This includes all the basic waveforms from the Nintendo Entertainment System and Commodore 64, plus a few more retro video game console sounds on the side.

These are packed into a simple and easy-to-understand interface - you get an Amplitude ADSR, along with reverb, filter and sub effects - making it easy to live out your 8-bit dreams. Low CPU usage is also promised.

You can snaffle RetroByts now for $19 from the Sono Elements website. It’s available for PC and Mac in VST/AU formats.

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info