Retro Pong is a free plugin that lets you play the classic ‘70s video game in your DAW

The folks at Lunatic Audio - you don’t have to be mad to work there, but it helps - have chosen a rather offbeat plugin to open their account with: Retro Pong.

Billed as a “groundbreaking revolutionary plugin that is taking the industry by storm!”, this dazzling offering is basically Pong for your DAW, controllable using Middle C and D on your MIDI keyboard. Move the paddle left and right to try and keep the ball in play… and that’s it.