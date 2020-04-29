More

Retro Pong is a free plugin that lets you play the classic ‘70s video game in your DAW

A ‘bonkers’ offering from Lunatic Audio

The folks at Lunatic Audio - you don’t have to be mad to work there, but it helps - have chosen a rather offbeat plugin to open their account with: Retro Pong.

Billed as a “groundbreaking revolutionary plugin that is taking the industry by storm!”, this dazzling offering is basically Pong for your DAW, controllable using Middle C and D on your MIDI keyboard. Move the paddle left and right to try and keep the ball in play… and that’s it.

So, if you’re looking for yet another thing to distract you when you’re making music, head on over to the Lunatic Audio website and download Retro Pong in VST/AU/AAX formats for PC and Mac.

