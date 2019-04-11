Remix Itchycoo Park using Eventide plugins and win a prize worth more than $3,000

If you want someone to hear an example of tape flanging, you could do far worse than play them Itchycoo Park, the 1967 hit by Small Faces.

It turns out that this record was an inspiration for the two men who, in 1971, founded Eventide, and went on to release the Instant Phaser, an early pro audio effects box, followed by the Instant Flanger a few years later. They’ve now returned to the track to use it as the basis of a remix competition.

Team Eventide has re-recorded Itchycoo Park, and wants you to remix the stems using the Instant Phaser Mk II or Instant Flanger Mk II plugins (30-day demos are available if you don’t own them). Your remix can be in whatever genre you like, so feel free to scratch your creative Itchycoo however you see fit.

Your finished remix needs to be uploaded to SoundCloud and tagged appropriately in order to be considered. The contest will be judged by the hosts of the Gear Club Podcast, with winners chosen based on originality, creativity, number of plays and/or social media shares, and audible use of one of the aforementioned Eventide plugins.

The overall winner will be awarded $1,000 in cash, Eventide’s Anthology XI bundle (worth $1,799), the Elevate Mastering Bundle (worth $199) and an Arturia MicroFreak synth (worth $299). That haul is worth well over $3,000 in total.

A second prize winner will take home $420 in cash and a license for the Eventide Anthology XI Bundle (worth $1,799), while ten ‘Honourable mention’ entrants will get just the Anthology XI bundle.

The contest closes on 20 April, and the winners will be announced on 1 May. Find out more and download the stems on the Eventide website. Good luck!