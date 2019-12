NAMM 2019: Arturia's MicroFreak synth is a refreshing antidote to the bevy of straight-up analogue synths that we see on the show floor. As well as a multimode digital oscillator, it also includes an Oberheim SEM-inspired analogue filter.

This is a synth that looks a bit different to the competition, too, but no-one's going to buy it just because it'd make a nice studio conversation piece. We found out how it actually sounds and plays, and if you watch the video above, so can you.

