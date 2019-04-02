Eventide brings back the Instant Flanger with mk II plugin

Eventide has brought back the Instant Flanger effect, with the new mk II plugin.

Based on the original Eventide Clockworks Instant Flanger, the mk II faithfully recreates the vintage flanging hardware.

Born out of the need to create an ‘instant’ flanging effect, the Instant Flanger, released in 1975, replaced the need to juggle multiple tape machines, a feature that Grammy award-winning producer Tony Visconti knew, only too well:

“For years and years I had set up two to three tape recorders to achieve real, genuine flanging and phasing. Instant Flanger Mk II is the first plugin to achieve the same exact effect without harming tape recorders. ‘Itchycoo Park’ and ‘I Am The Walrus’ are now available to everybody!”

The plugin is available in AAX/AU/VST formats for Mac and PC at an introductory price of $37until 30 April 2019, rising to $129 thereafter. More details can be found on the Eventide website .

Eventide Instant Flanger II features