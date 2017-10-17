Reloop’s Touch DJ controller lets you perform using a 7-inch touchscreen

Reloop’s latest DJ controller lives up to its Touch moniker by featuring a 7-inch full-colour touchscreen that can be used as an XY pad for effects control, to browse and select tracks, and to enable video mixing.

Designed for use with VirtualDJ Pro 8, which comes included, Touch is based on a 4-channel mixing layout and comes with a combined EQ/filter section. Each of the two deck sections features high-resolution jogwheels, faders and performance pads, and effects.

An audio section is built in, and MIDI compatibility means that the Touch can be used with other software if VirtualDJ isn’t to your liking.

“We are exited about the Reloop Touch, which was developed in close collaboration with VirtualDJ,” says Reloop CEO Gerald Barbyer. “This first of its kind DJ controller is equipped with a highly responsive 7-inch full-colour display that allows you to creatively interact with the touch screen and customize your workflow - ensuring you focus your hands and eyes on the centre of your performance.”

Compatible with PC and Mac, Reloop Touch will be available from early November priced at £620/$699/€699. Find out more on the Reloop website.