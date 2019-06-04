Reloop's Spin is a portable turntable for scratch DJs

Reloop has announced a portable scratch turntable called Spin, and we already want one.
The deck features a raft of connectivity options: Bluetooth, USB, Aux in, two headphone outs, a master RCA output and built-in speaker.
To cope with a life away from the confines of a studio or DJ booth, the Spin also comes with various stability-ensuring features such as a stable tone arm with transportation lock, and anti-skid feet. True portability can be achieved by plugging into a regular USB power bank, or with the addition of two lithium-ion batteries, which are sold separately.
The deck comes bundled with a 7-inch scratch record, which contains professionally recorded samples for scratching, and a 45mm crossfader, which can be switched to either the right or left of the platter.
Spin is priced at €229.99 and includes the Super Spin Duck Looper app from DJ Babu and the Beat Junkies Institute of Sound. More details can be found on the Reloop website.
Reloop Spin features
- High-grade 7''-scratch-record: professionally recorded samples for scratching and beats for juggling
- Bluetooth audio streaming: wireless streaming of music or beats to the device
- Smart USB recording: direct recording of scratches & cuts to USB in MP3 format
- Integrated speaker
- 3 selectable speeds (33 1/3, 45 & 78 rpm)
- Extremely stable tone arm with transport lock
- Cartridge with excellent tracking features
- Precise 45-mm-crossfader with two-rail glide technology
- Crossfader can be installed on preferred side (both-way)
- Two headphones connections for listening and monitoring
- AUX input facilitates connection of several turntables (daisy chain)
- Easy battery charging via USB PSU or USB power bank (sold separately)
- Installed start/stop button
- Precise speed adjustment via pitch control with +/-20 %
- Tone control to adjust low frequencies
- Volume control for AUX input and master/headphones
- Power LED indicates the turntable's operational status
- 7'' record puck adaptor with holder
- Anti-skip rubber feet for secure stand
- Can be operated with regular USB PSU (5 V, 2 A), USB power bank or batteries (sold separately)
- Batteries can be inserted into battery compartment on the device's bottom 2x Li-Ion 18650 (sold separately)
- Incl. 7'' scratch vinyl, pre-installed cartridge, slipmat, dust cover, puck adapter, instruction manual and Super Spin Duck Looper app