Reloop's Spin is a portable turntable for scratch DJs

Reloop has announced a portable scratch turntable called Spin, and we already want one.

The deck features a raft of connectivity options: Bluetooth, USB, Aux in, two headphone outs, a master RCA output and built-in speaker.

To cope with a life away from the confines of a studio or DJ booth, the Spin also comes with various stability-ensuring features such as a stable tone arm with transportation lock, and anti-skid feet. True portability can be achieved by plugging into a regular USB power bank, or with the addition of two lithium-ion batteries, which are sold separately.

The deck comes bundled with a 7-inch scratch record, which contains professionally recorded samples for scratching, and a 45mm crossfader, which can be switched to either the right or left of the platter.

Spin is priced at €229.99 and includes the Super Spin Duck Looper app from DJ Babu and the Beat Junkies Institute of Sound. More details can be found on the Reloop website.

Reloop Spin features