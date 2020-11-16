Reese is the word as SampleScience releases the free VST Gorilla Bass plugin

SampleScience has released Gorilla Bass, a free plugin (there’s also a pro version) that serves up heavy Reese bass sounds for drum & bass, jungle, 2-step, garage and more.

The sounds are said to be ready to use right away, having been processed and mastered so that they’re ‘production-ready’. That said, they’re on the heavy side - expect sonic brutality rather than subtlety here.

The free version comes with 15 sounds and weighs in at 135MB, while the Pro version has 34 sounds and takes up 338MB of space. There are three voice modes - polyphonic, monophonic and legato - as well as a multi-LFO, room reverb and amplitude range controls.