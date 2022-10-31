See the Red Hot Chili Peppers covering Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit with John Frusciante on vocals

By Rob Laing
published

Here they are now

RHCP
(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have history with the Seattle scene – they were instrumental in Eddie Vedder making contact with the fledgling Pearl Jam, and played with Nirvana back in the day. So why has it taken this long to hear them covering one of the grunge giants? Well here they are now to entertain us…

Footage is emerging (via YouTube and Chad Smith's Instagram stories) of the band covering Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit at a benefit show for the Silverlake Observatory Of Music in California as a set closer – and it's a full bore, though short verse and chorus, rendition with Anthony Kiedis (with a t-shirt pulled over his head) taking the verse and bridge while John Frusciante takes the chorus.  

Frusciante opts for his ever-present 1962 Sunburst Strat, and engages what we assume to be his Boss CE-1 Chorus Ensemble pedal. 

Come on guys, let's have a full version next time! 

Classic interview: John Frusciante – "The only album I remember feeling totally and completely confident on 100 per cent was By The Way, and I wasn’t actually challenging myself on that album

Rob Laing
Rob Laing
Guitars Editor, MusicRadar

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 