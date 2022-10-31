See the Red Hot Chili Peppers covering Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit with John Frusciante on vocals

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have history with the Seattle scene – they were instrumental in Eddie Vedder making contact with the fledgling Pearl Jam, and played with Nirvana back in the day. So why has it taken this long to hear them covering one of the grunge giants? Well here they are now to entertain us…

Footage is emerging (via YouTube and Chad Smith's Instagram stories) of the band covering Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit at a benefit show for the Silverlake Observatory Of Music in California as a set closer – and it's a full bore, though short verse and chorus, rendition with Anthony Kiedis (with a t-shirt pulled over his head) taking the verse and bridge while John Frusciante takes the chorus.

Frusciante opts for his ever-present 1962 Sunburst Strat, and engages what we assume to be his Boss CE-1 Chorus Ensemble pedal.

Come on guys, let's have a full version next time!