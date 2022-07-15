Chad Smith’s Paiste cymbal setup for 2022 revealed

A couple of months ago, Chad Smith announced that after 35 years, he’d be switching from Sabian to Paiste cymbals. Following the news, Paiste welcomed Chad aboard, stating that he’d be playing a mixture of Paiste 2002, Signatures and PSTX series cymbals, and now the full setup has been revealed.

Paiste has worked with Chad to create the setup which is finished in a Matte Silver Colorsound finish throughout - and also happens to match Chad’s current DW shells - with black Paiste logos on top, and the Red Hot CHili Peppers logo on the underside.

But this is Chad Smith, so it’s no surprise that you won’t find a 16” crash cymbals amongst the metal. Instead, Chad is opting for a 19” as his smallest crash (and a 24” 2002) as his biggest. Other highlights include a 20” 2002 Custom spiral cymbal, a 10” Pure Bell and 20” Swiss Medium Crash (both from the affordable PSTX range), oh, and the small matter of a a 50” Symphonic Gong because…well why the hell not?

Chad Smith’s 2022 Paiste Cymbal Setup

20’’ Custom 2002 Ride Spiral Cymbal

Ride Spiral Cymbal 10’’ PST X Pure Bell

Pure Bell 15’’ Signature Power Hi-Hat Top / 2002 15’’ Sound Edge Bottom

Power Hi-Hat Top / 2002 15’’ Sound Edge Bottom 12’’ Signature Splash

Splash 19’’ 2002 Extreme Crash

Extreme Crash 24’’ 2002 Ride

Ride 20’’ 2002 Extreme Crash

Extreme Crash 24’’ 2002 Crash

Crash 20’’ PST X Swiss Medium Crash

Swiss Medium Crash 10’’ Custom 2002 Mini China / PST X 12’’ Splash Stack Top

Mini China / PST X 12’’ Splash Stack Top 50" Custom Symphonic Gong

For more information, check out Chad Smith's new artist page on the Paiste website.