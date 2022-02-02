Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea posts rehearsal footage of John Frusciante following new music clip

UPDATED: Since John Frusciante's 2019 return to the band, and Rick Rubin's emotional reports, we've waited patiently for new music from the band. Now, it looks like they're on the verge of showing the world what that sounds like with a clip of what seems to be new music as well as rehearsal footage of the guitarist.

The band has posted a 15-second clip of what sounds like a John Frusciante guitar part with its animated logo on Instagram where it has over four million followers – the intro to a new single? We wouldn't be surprised.

While the band provided no commentary to accompany the clip on its profile, bassist Flea offered a brief but dramatic insight when he posted it on his own Instagram page; 'We been nurturing the feral animal for quite a while, it’s about time to set her free'.

The bassist has now followed it up with a clip of him and Frusciante in what seems to be a rehearsal, with the guitarist soloing on a Strat.

It all seems to be building up to something, but in the meantime, you can check out our huge classic John Frusciante interview from around the time of his last album with the band, 2006's Stadium Arcadium.