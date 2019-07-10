ReClouder is a portable recorder that automatically backs up to the cloud

ReClouder is a portable recording device that’s designed for bands, solo musicians, DJs, videographers and engineers. As well as giving you an easy way to record when you’re away from your studio, it also has WiFi capabilities so that everything can automatically be backed up to the cloud.

The workflow is pretty simple: plug in your cables (mics, instruments etc), adjust the gain then hit the chunky Record button. ReClouder is a 2-channel device, but if you want to record multiple instruments, you can link as many units as you like via Bluetooth. A companion iOS and Android app enables you to control the ReClouder from your phone, too.

Recordings are captured on SD card but - assuming the ReClouder is connected to the internet - they’re also simultaneously backed up online. Multitrack recordings are automatically synced, too.

Once up in the cloud, recordings can be shared with anyone you want to give access to, so there’s no need to move them to any other file storage platform.