Unidentified Reason Objekt: Swedish DAW developer teases new modelling synth

By Ben Rogerson
( Computer Music, Future Music, emusician )
published

Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone praises its “hyper realistic” quality

Reason Studios Objekt
(Image credit: Reason Studios)

Word reaches us - as it may already have reached you - that Reason Studios is preparing a new soft synth launch. Known as Objekt, details of this are yet to be fully confirmed, but we know it’s coming on 11 May.

Everything we know about Objekt we’ve learned from a combination of the above screenshot and a series of teaser videos featuring reactions from artists and Reason users. From these, we’ve deduced that there’s no sampling involved - we know for sure it’s a ‘modelling’ synth - and that the sounds that it can create have an acoustic tone to them. Eric Barone, creator of video game Stardew Valley, sums it up by saying: “It sounds like real instruments but it also has a hyper-realistic quality to it - it’s almost better than real instruments.”

Right now, the only place to get a taste of these sounds is in the trailer below, but all will be revealed in three weeks’ time.

Objekt will be available as a Rack Extension that will be included in the Reason+ subscription. Those who own Reason outright will be able to purchase it separately.

Find out (just a little) more on the Reason Studios (opens in new tab) website.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects… image
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info