Unidentified Reason Objekt: Swedish DAW developer teases new modelling synth

Word reaches us - as it may already have reached you - that Reason Studios is preparing a new soft synth launch. Known as Objekt, details of this are yet to be fully confirmed, but we know it’s coming on 11 May.

Everything we know about Objekt we’ve learned from a combination of the above screenshot and a series of teaser videos featuring reactions from artists and Reason users. From these, we’ve deduced that there’s no sampling involved - we know for sure it’s a ‘modelling’ synth - and that the sounds that it can create have an acoustic tone to them. Eric Barone, creator of video game Stardew Valley, sums it up by saying: “It sounds like real instruments but it also has a hyper-realistic quality to it - it’s almost better than real instruments.”

Right now, the only place to get a taste of these sounds is in the trailer below, but all will be revealed in three weeks’ time.

Objekt will be available as a Rack Extension that will be included in the Reason+ subscription. Those who own Reason outright will be able to purchase it separately.