Reason 12 released with a new Combinator, the Mimic sampler and HD graphics

Announced earlier this year , and dripped out to Reason+ subscribers over the past few months, Reason 12 is now signed, sealed, delivered and potentially yours.

The highlight for most users is likely to be the redesigned Combinator. As before, this enables you to combine multiple Reason devices into a single unit, but it’s now much more customisable, with options to change the panel size, knobs, faders, buttons and graphics.

“Updating the Combinator is one of our top feature requests ever, for good reason,” says Mattias Häggström Gerdt, Product Manager at Reason Studios. “Whether you love designing powerful device-like patches or just want more sounds, this update really levels up the Reason Rack.

“We have already seen some super creative patches from the Reason community, and I can’t wait to see more.”

Reason’s graphics have also been upgraded to full HD - they automatically scale to the most appropriate size for your monitor’s resolution and pixel density and offer custom zoom. This applies not only to the built-in devices, but also to all third-party rack extensions.

Finally, there’s the previously announced Mimic Creative Sampler - this offers four sampler modes, automatic transient detection and sample slicing, and a whole lot more.