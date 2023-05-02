Reason 12.6 adds native support for Apple Silicon Macs, which could mean a 50% performance boost

It’s taken a while - to be honest, we sort of assumed it had happened already - but thanks to a v12.6 update, Reason now offers native support for Apple Silicon Macs.

The upshot of this is that, if you’re running Reason 12 on an M1- or M2-powered Mac, you should experience better performance. Up to 50%, according to developer Reason Studios.

“This is a must-have update for those who have purchased a new Mac with an M1/ M2 processor,” piped Martin Fridegren, Product Manager at Reason Studios, which seems like a reasonable thing to say.

But hold on, because there’s more: all 750+ Reason Rack Extensions now run natively on Apple Silicon, too, even those that are no longer being maintained by their original developers.

“Since the Rack Extension format is platform agnostic, we are able to ensure that our music makers can continue to use their favourite Rack Extension plugins even on new computer architectures,” Martin Fridegren explains. “We take great pride in making sure you can always access music you made in Reason.”

Speaking of access, Reason 12.6 also includes a new offline mode, meaning that you can now continue to use the software when your internet connection drops out or you’re off grid. This works seamlessly: once you’ve signed into Reason once, it’ll just work, and the same goes for all content downloaded via the Reason+ subscription service.

Reason 12.6 is a free update for all Reason 12 owners and is also being offered to all Reason+ subscribers. If you’re using an older version of Reason and want to upgrade, you can get a 40% discount on the price until 8 May.