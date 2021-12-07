These are the rarest, most eye-catching synths on Reverb right now

The folks at Reverb have just drawn our attention to a nice round-up post on the site, which brings together what they consider to be the rarest and most eye-catching synths currently up for sale.

(Image credit: Reverb)

The December collection certainly has some much sought-after sound makers, including an Oxford Synthesizer Company OSCar (“Overall nice condition, all working properly as should and sounds amazing”), which is going for $6,491/£4,898, and a “100% accurate recreation” of the classic EMS VCS3 made by Switchtrix Electronics UK. This one is yours for a cool $6,930/£4,999.

(Image credit: Reverb)

If you’ve got serious money to burn, there’s also a fully restored 1981 Roland Jupiter-8 for sale in Canada. This one will set you back a whopping $31,887/£24,142, though like many on the site, the seller is “open to offers”.

If you want a more quirky ‘80s instrument, meanwhile, how about a vintage Soviet Elektronika EM-04 analogue organ, which can be had right now for $540/£425?

(Image credit: Reverb)