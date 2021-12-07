More

These are the rarest, most eye-catching synths on Reverb right now

A Roland Jupiter-8? Yours for more than $30,000

(Image credit: Reverb)

The folks at Reverb have just drawn our attention to a nice round-up post on the site, which brings together what they consider to be the rarest and most eye-catching synths currently up for sale.

(Image credit: Reverb)

The December collection certainly has some much sought-after sound makers, including an Oxford Synthesizer Company OSCar (“Overall nice condition, all working properly as should and sounds amazing”), which is going for $6,491/£4,898, and a “100% accurate recreation” of the classic EMS VCS3 made by Switchtrix Electronics UK. This one is yours for a cool $6,930/£4,999.

(Image credit: Reverb)

If you’ve got serious money to burn, there’s also a fully restored 1981 Roland Jupiter-8 for sale in Canada. This one will set you back a whopping $31,887/£24,142, though like many on the site, the seller is “open to offers”.

If you want a more quirky ‘80s instrument, meanwhile, how about a vintage Soviet Elektronika EM-04 analogue organ, which can be had right now for $540/£425?

(Image credit: Reverb)

Check out these and many other synths over on the Reverb website. The gallery is updated monthly, so you can keep checking back to get your regular old-school synth fix.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
