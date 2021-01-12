Rane’s One DJ controller has motorised turntable platters for authentic vinyl-style performance

GEAR 2021: Rane says that its new One DJ controller is unique in the market in that it offers motorised 7-inch turntable platters that are designed to give you the true feeling of vinyl. As such, it promises “authentic, tactile control” over your music and performance.

There’s also a turntable-style start/stop button, along with multi-function performance pads that enable you to access hot cues, loops and other features in Serato DJ, which comes included. Radio-style effects can be triggered using dedicated buttons, enabling you to access combinations of effects with a single press, and each deck has its own 3-band dynamic EQ, high- and low-pass filters and dedicated loop controls.

• NAMM 2021 is cancelled, but we'll be covering all the big January gear announcements right here on MusicRadar.

Connectivity options include two USB laptop ports, giving you extra flexibility, while the line input can be switched to phono mode for plugging in turntables. There are main and booth XLR outputs, plus an additional RCA main out, while further inputs include two dual TRS/XLR mic inputs and an aux input.

Finally, the all-important crossfader is Rane’s Mag Four, billed as the company’s lightest and smoothest yet.