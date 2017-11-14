Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien: “I was always drawn to sounds that didn’t sound like the guitar”

Are you quite open as a band in terms of talking about guitar parts between yourself, Jonny and Thom - do you offer each other guidance or tend to stay out of each other’s areas?

“We kind of stay out of each other’s areas. The thing Jonny and I were trying to do, we’ve always weaved guitar parts. That idea that if you’ve got two or three guitarists, you weave parts within. And we talked about it, but we’ve never sat down and worked it out. It just happens by osmosis. Very occasionally it might get said, ‘How about trying something like this?’, but there’s a lot of autonomy within the band.

If you don’t come up with a guitar part, there’s no guitar part. Nobody is going to hold your hand. Nobody is going to say, ‘Why don’t you do that?’

“And likewise, if you don’t come up with a guitar part, there’s no guitar part. Nobody is going to hold your hand. Nobody is going to say, ‘Why don’t you do that?’ So you have to come up with something that really works for the song, and that’s quite a hard thing because there’s space within a song; what are you going to do? You have to come up with that yourself. And creativity is 90 per cent of stuff that you do doesn’t make it: that’s not a failure, that’s just part of the process. So if you try something sometimes it doesn’t quite work or bingo, you tried something and it changes it and puts it into focus.

“There’s a lot more talking between Jonny and Thom because they’ve tended to write with one another. Thom has used Jonny as a songwriting foil quite a lot, and when it gets into the rehearsal rooms it’s open to all of us, and that’s when arrangements get changed. So Thom and Jonny have established a working relationship, but it’s not normally about a sound. It’s about a chord or something, some melodic idea.”

How would you describe your gear philosophy compared with Thom and Jonny?

“Jonny, by the very virtue of the fact that there are many instruments he can play, he doesn’t necessarily seek new pedals and stuff like that. And by virtue of the fact that I just play guitar, I’m always seeking; so I search out a lot more sounds and pedals through the guitar. He gets his thing through composing for orchestras and extraordinary stuff. He likes different instruments; I really like the guitar, and it’s something that I feel comfortable with, and I’m just drawn to what guitars can do and the sounds of them, as well as great pedals.

Thom got the Strymon [TimeLine] delay pedal, and he’s going, ‘Wow, this thing’s amazing!’ And he said, ‘Do you know it?’ and I said, ‘Well, you haven’t noticed one’s been on my ’board for six years?’

“Thom is a lead singer, and he loves synths as well. I’m more of the gearhead. You know, Thom will come over to my pedalboard and say, ‘Wow, what’s this?’ Last year, he got the Strymon [TimeLine] delay pedal, and he’s going, ‘Wow, this thing’s amazing!’ And he said, ‘Do you know it?’ and I said, ‘Well, you haven’t noticed one’s been on my ’board for six years?’ [laughs]

“What I’ve done in the recording studio in the past is I usually get in an hour or an hour and a half early, and that’s when I do just freeform sound exploration - trying different pedals in different orders and putting various pedals in. It’s been good, because the thing about what Radiohead’s been into is finding different sounds, so with a guitar and an amp and pedals, that’s just a joy.”

Does the gear dictate the songwriting, in that respect?

“They all evolve at the same time. When I write, there are some times I write with acoustic, but other times I’ll write with a sound, and a sound that’s inspired you. And I’ve used this [system] a lot - the Sustainer again is a brilliant way of writing: it sets a palette. I wouldn’t say one dictates the other; it kind of evolves - it’s chicken and egg.

“Thom writes the bones of the songs, but there’s [gear-led] stuff on Kid A. Treefingers: that was the Sustainer with one of the first loopers that came in. I built the Sustainer guitar the same time that the Akai HeadRush came out, and the Line 6 DL4. These two things were extraordinary: suddenly you could do these great sounds.

“Planet Telex [was effects-led]. But I wouldn’t say that was because of the sound of the guitar; the guitar responded to the gated piano in the studio. But a lot of the times, for me, when music is really in focus and right, it’s very visual. Sound, for me, is very visual, so I’m trying to find a sound that feels like the song. That’s kind of what I’ve been doing in Radiohead. You know, Thom might play something, and you go, ‘I can see this; I can see a place.’ It’s usually quite geographical. And then a lot of it, for me, is about finding the right sound to play that.

“I read a Miles Davis quote, which reassured me, because I can’t really play unless my sound’s right; it doesn’t flow, and I’m sure that’s the same with most people. And Miles Davis said the same thing. He said, ‘If my sound isn’t right, I can’t play. And if I can’t play, I can’t make love to my wife. And if I can’t make love to my wife…’ You know, there’s this chain thing. And it’s just like, ‘Oh wow, he’s saying that, and he can really play.’

“The sound thing is really, really key; it’s an obvious thing to say, but as well, using effects - I know that anything that makes it onto the ’board has truly, truly inspired me. And the bar is quite high - there’s a lot of good stuff out there, but it’s the really amazing stuff that I’m like, ‘Okay, that’s it.’ Because that inspires you to write great stuff.

“You know, you can plug into an old Echoplex and you can play for hours. That inspires you. Anything that I have - it’s like with this guitar - that’s what I’m looking for, and it’s a feeling thing; it’s not an intellectual thing. It’s something you feel, and you go, ‘This is exciting.’”

What are your thoughts on guitar’s place in music today?

“I was thinking about this yesterday - it’s weird, because if you want to make a cultural impact as a kid, it’s probably not through a guitar; it’s on decks, isn’t it? Jimi Hendrix nowadays would probably be a DJ, and doing extraordinary things.

I think guitar is as relevant as ever, really; it might just be that there are more options, musically, to express yourself these days

“But I think the guitar will always be there because it’s such an expressive instrument, and it’s very old. The guitar goes back thousands of years; it goes back to the lyre, you’re plucking strings. It’s something very, very fundamental. I’ve got an ngoni, from Mali, and it’s four strings and it’s a shell of a body with a piece of round wood, and there’s something just very primal about it. People are always saying it’s the death of the guitar, but it’s obviously flourishing. There’s more metal around, there’s more rock, and there are people doing great things with it.

“For me, band-wise, I love Savages. I think what Gemma [Thompson] does as a guitarist is brilliant, and the sound of it, and I love that band. And I love Warpaint. I love what they do. Again, it’s not about guitar heroes; it’s about beautiful guitar lines, textures, sounds. But then also I really like what Michael Kiwunuka is doing, and what Jimmy [Smith] and Yannis [Philippakis] do in Foals - I think they’ve got a great thing going on; I love their style.

“I think guitar is as relevant as ever, really; it might just be that there are more options, musically, to express yourself these days. You think about 50 years ago, it was organ and pianos and keyboards; synths hadn’t really come in, so in another way, synths come in, and there’s more on your palette. And now all the DJ stuff.

“More people are probably playing guitar and playing instruments because instruments are cheaper than they were and more accessible than 50, 60 years ago. You’ve just got more people making music, which has got to be a good thing. I think you’ve got the opportunity now to make some extraordinary noises and sounds, if you can be arsed.”

The Fender EOB Sustainer Stratocaster is available now for £979/$1,099.