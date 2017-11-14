Fender releases Ed O’Brien EOB Sustainer Stratocaster guitar

It was one of the most exciting announcements to come out of 2017's Summer NAMM, and now Fender's collaboration with Radiohead guitar genius Ed O’Brien has been released in the form of the EOB Sustainer Stratocaster.

Ed has kitted his Strat out with an intriguing combo of pickups: a Seymour Duncan JB Jr humbucker in the bridge, Texas Special single coil in the middle and Fernandes Sustainer in the neck, which is where the model gets its name.

Control over the Sustainer’s infinite sustain comes via an on/off switch, intensity knob and three-position switch, to adjust between fundamental-only, harmonic-only or blend modes.

Elsewhere, there’s a vintage-style synchronized tremolo bridge, vintage-style tuning machines, a ‘10/56 V’ neck profile, 21 narrow-jumbo frets and a synthetic bone nut.

Ed’s model is also notable for eschewing the any form of signature on the instrument, instead opting for a custom ‘Flower of Life’ engraved neck plate.

This is surely the most intriguing signature Strat Fender has produced for some time, and more importantly, it’s the first piece of Radiohead signature gear ever.

The EOB Sustainer Stratocaster is available now for £979/$1,099.

Any chance of reissuing Jonny Greenwood’s favoured Telecaster Plus while you’re at it, Fender?