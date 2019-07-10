Radiator Laser Synthesizer: the quietest synth around

Synth designer, Andrew Kilpatrick, has teamed up with Neon Captain to launch a new laser synth, but before you get too excited, it’s not your average synthesizer and it’s nothing like Flo Rida’s Beamz either.

Harking back to a bygone age when the laser show was an art-form and not just an automated light show, the Radiator Laser Synthesizer aims to bring back laser control to your fingertips.

The project is currently on Kickstarter is designed to work with freely available, low-cost laser projectors and be portable enough to fit in with most modern live performers existing setups.

Crowdfunding pledges include single products, laser bundles and the project runs until 8 August 2019. More info can be found on the Kickstarter and Neon Captain pages.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Neon Captain) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Neon Captain) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Neon Captain)

Radiator Laser Synthesizer specs