PRS unveils limited-edition SE acoustic guitars with “super-exclusive” koa and pau ferro woods

PRS’s recent line of SE acoustic guitars has impressed us, and to celebrate their success, the company has announced a pair of limited-edition Europe-only Angelus and Tonare models, incorporating “super-exclusive” tonewoods.

The A270 boasts highly figured koa back and sides, while the A265 features bookmatched pau ferro back and sides.

Both feature Paul Reed Smith’s hybrid bracing pattern, as well as solid spruce tops, mahogany necks and ebony fingerboards.

Fishman’s GT1 pickup is on hand for electro tones, complete with volume and tone soundhole controls.

The A270 and A265 are available now and limited to just 136 pieces. They cost £799 apiece, and both include hardcases. Pop over to PRS Guitars Europe for more info.