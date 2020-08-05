More

PRS Guitars launch a limited run of CE 24 Standard Satin models in Europe

By

Five finishes of this bolt-on neck guitar will be available

(Image credit: PRS Guitars Europe)

PRS Guitars Europe have announced a limited run of its CE 24 Standard Satin electric guitar models with just 125 pieces.

Electric guitar buying guide

(Image credit: Future)

Find the top electric guitar for your budget and playing style, from rock and metal to blues and beyond

The mahogany body / bolt-on neck CE24 Standard Satin features a thin layer of satin nitro and there's five finish options; Charcoal, McCarty Tobacco Sunburst, Vintage Mahogany and Vintage Cherry.

The 25" scale length model features a Pattern Thin maple neck with East Indian rosewood fretboard, bird inlays, PRS locking tuners and PRS-designed tremolo. 

Pickups are 85/15 treble and bass with a push/pull coil-split on the tone control. 

The CE 24 Standard Satin available across Europe now and prices are £1,499/€1,749.