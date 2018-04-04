Propellerhead releases lite version of Reason 10 called Intro

Designed to give users access to Reason’s ‘famous’ workflow at a lower price, Propellerhead has announced the launch of Reason Intro, a stripped down version of Reason 10 at a fraction of the cost.

“Get started making music without compromising the quality of the instruments, effects and recording tools you need,” said Mattias Häggström Gerdt, Propellerhead Product Manager. “Reason Intro gives customers access to Reason’s famous workflow and some of the best sounding instruments and effects we’ve ever created, all at a great price.”

Reason Intro features

Easy and fast music-making software that’s fun to use and won’t get in the way of your creativity

16 tracks of audio and midi recording

10 Instruments, including Europa Shapeshifting Synthesizer, Thor Polysonic Synthesizer, Subtractor Synthesizer, NN-XT Advanced Sampler, Kong Drum Designer and more

11 Effects including RV7000 mkII Advanced Reverb, Scream 4 Distortion, Softube Guitar Amp, Softube Bass Amp and many more

Professional recording tools with Pitch Edit, Slice Edit, high-quality time-stretching and more

Fully-featured analog modeled mixing console with bus compressor

Reason’s famous workflow and modular music-making environment

Support for Rack Extension and VST plugins

Reason Intro customers can upgrade to Reason 10 full version at a reduced price and access unlimited tracks, the full set of features, instruments, effects and expanded sound library.