Propellerhead is giving Reason users a free drum sequencer as part of version 10.1

It’s update time for Reason once again, and the good news is that it’s a free one. The rack-based DAW has now hit version 10.1, and several improvements are evident.

Firstly, Propellerhead has added sample loading to the Europa synth that was introduced as part of Reason 10 - you can now import any sample and use it as your waveform in Europa’s engines or put it in the Spectral Filter section and use it as the filter’s spectral multiplier.

There’s also support for Rack Extension SDK3, a new tool for developers that enables developers to create better Rack Extensions, including Player devices. Three of these - Scales & Chords, Note Echo and Dual Arpeggio - were introduced in Reason 9; Player devices can be used to manipulate note data.

Several new Player devices are already available in the Rack Extension store, one of which – Propellerhead’s 8-track Drum Sequencer - is currently being offered to Reason 10.1 users for free. This can be used to add quick and easy pattern-style drum programming to other devices, and offers features such as step repeats, probability settings per step, time resolution per track and more. Drum Sequencer is free until 31 May.

“Reason 10.1 is an exciting update for both music makers and Rack Extension developers,” says Mattias Häggström Gerdt, Propellerhead Product Manager. “For Reason owners, loading samples in Europa greatly expands its already wide palette of sounds, and the new Drum Sequencer is the perfect partner for sequencing Kong or your favourite drum plug-in. For developers, they can now create Rack Extension Players, adding new creative ways to perform, sequence and create with the instruments you already have.”

Reason 10.1 is a free update for all Reason 10 owners. Find out more on the Propellerhead Software website.