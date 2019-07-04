PreSonus hits a wider sweet spot with its Eris XT studio monitor speakers

PreSonus is shipping its Eris XT active studio monitor speakers, which are designed to offer a wider sweet spot and more focused vertical dispersion than previous models.

This is thanks to a new custom elliptical waveguide design that promises superior high-frequency response and 100-degree horizontal dispersion. The 60-degree vertical dispersion, meanwhile, is designed to minimise early reflections and create a more consistent response both on- and off-axis.

PreSonus says that the end result for listeners should be greater detail and depth and a more consistent experience in any mix environment. Larger enclosures, meanwhile, should mean extended low-frequency response.

There are two models in the range: the Eris E5 XT complements the original Eris E5 and features a 5.25-inch woven composite woofer, 1-inch silk dome tweeter, and 80W of biamped, Class AB power to produce 102 dB SPL. The frequency range runs from 48Hz to 20kHz.

The Eris E8 XT, meanwhile, replaces the Eris E8, with an 8-inch woofer and 1.25-inch tweeter being powered by 140W of biamped, Class AB amplification to output 105 dB SPL. Frequency response here is 35Hz to 20kHz.

Both models offer controls so that you can tune the speakers to suit your room, plus a range of connectivity options. Prices are $150 for the Eris E5 XT and $250 for the Eris E8 XT.

Find out more on the PreSonus website.