PreSonus releases Notion Mobile, a free composing app that enables you to create standard music notation and guitar tab

PreSonus has unveiled Notion Mobile, a freemium, cross-platform music composition tool that builds on the blueprint laid out in Notion for iOS.

By cross-platform, PreSonus means more than just Windows, macOS and iOS/iPadOS, as Notion Mobile also runs on Android, ChromeOS and Amazon Fire OS devices. You can compose using both standard music notation and guitar tab, and switch between operating systems at will.

In fact, you can transfer scores wirelessly between any devices running Notion Mobile, Notion desktop and Studio One.

For playback purposes, Notion Mobile features piano and orchestral sounds recorded by the London Symphony Orchestra at Abbey Road Studios, and there are also sampled guitar, bass, drum and other instruments.

When creating your scores, Notion Mobile provides unlimited staves and a full suite of editing features. You can input notes, beats and fingerings using the interactive piano keyboard, guitar fretboard or drum pad. A chord library is designed to make it easy to enter chord names and voicings.

You can also add parts using the optional handwriting recognition, which is available on phones, tablets and computers.

(Image credit: PreSonus)

The Notion Mobile interface can be customised in a variety of ways. You can adjust the size of the icons, show a dark or light score area, place the note palette on the right or left side, increase the width of the piano keyboard keys and more.

You can also draw on a palette of articulations, expressions, and dynamics to aid realism, while the multitrack mixer enables you to balance the levels of your instruments.

While you can download Notion Mobile for free, if you want to go beyond the core sound library and access full functionality, you’ll need to purchase the optional Feature Bundle. As well as a more expansive sound library, this adds the handwriting recognition, multi-format file export, and the aforementioned wireless file transfer. PreSonus Sphere members get this included in their subscription.