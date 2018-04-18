POWER UP YOUR STUDIO CREATIVITY – Computer Music issue 256 is out now!

Get this issue now

_______________________________________________________________________________

CREATIVITY POWER-UPS

This month, explore new worlds of artistic expression and tap into your music-making creativity with our inspiration-boosting workshop.

Across 42 studio strategies and the accompanying video tutorials, we’ll cover the following topics…

How your brain and inspiration work together

Tricks to sync your creativity with your lifestyle and schedule

Guaranteed ways to break out of the dreaded ‘loop land’

How (and why) a sequencer plugin beats the piano roll

Using one single MIDI note to build an entire track

Generative beat-building in software

Creative arpeggiating

How studio constraints can help stoke your creative fire

Sampling and resampling hacks

How to replicate premade synth patches – and make them better!

Unusual strategies for coming up with fresh grooves

Creative challenges you can try right now

Budget-friendly inspiration generators

And much more!

Watch one of the videos from the feature, and get the rest with CM256.

_______________________________________________________________________________

FREE DELAY/REVERB PLUGIN: Surreal Machines Microfuse

Once you’re all fired up from our cover feature, you can install and use this month’s creative (and free) plugin: a unique delay-meets-reverb hybrid effect for PC and Mac.

Ideal for everything from subtle digital ambience and retro flavours through to roaring tape-style repeats and wacky sound design, this two-in-one tool will elevate your sounds and mixes to places they’ve never been before!

Head over to our dedicated Microfuse page for more info, check out our video below to get a taste of this versatile VST/AU plugin, and get the installers only with CM256.

_______________________________________________________________________________

PRODUCER MASTERCLASS: SOLARDO

Regularly topping the Beatport Charts and performing all across the globe, DJ/production duo Solardo have reached the dizzying heights of tech-house thanks to their unique, bass-centric take on the genre.

In this month’s exclusive video session and 8-page mag feature, Mark Foster – one half of the acclaimed pair – breaks down the creation of their Hot Creations hit, Tribesmen.

Uncover the simple yet effective production tricks Mark used to build this certified club hit, and pick up plenty of secrets for you to use in your own tracks.

Check out the first half of the video below, and access the full thing with your copy of CM256.

_______________________________________________________________________________

3 FREE SAMPLE PACKS

With this issue’s Computer Music, you get THREE copyright-free sample packs you can’t find anywhere else:

FUTURE RAVE – an exclusive pack of old-school sounds that perfectly bridges the gap between retro vibes and modern production values

CM PHATTY PACK – analogue-sampled basses, leads, drum machine sounds and more

LOOPMASTERS CM256 – a cherry-picked pack of choice cuts from the soundware pros

_______________________________________________________________________________

AUDIO ADVENTURES

Continuing our creativity-themed issue, we take you away from traditional MIDI programming and show you how synth jams, recording sessions, easy editing, resampling and on-the-fly processing will instantly ignite your studio sessions.

And to find out how a bona fide pro does it, neurofunk DnB technician Misanthrop unveils the techniques he uses on a day-to-day basis.

Cop one of the videos below, and get the full thing only with this issue.

_______________________________________________________________________________

THE CM GUIDE TO VOCAL EDITING

A killer vocal performance is paramount, but sloppy editing will spoil the show, which is why we’re going back to basics in this vocal-editing workshop. From manual levelling and comping to tuning and de-essing, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s one of the six videos from the feature – get it all with CM256.

_______________________________________________________________________________

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE

Hot Chip frontman Alexis Taylor talks studio and stage

Get 80 free plugins in our exclusive CM Plugins software studio

Dave Clews gets loopy with ostinatos in this month’s Easy Guide

DnB producer Ed:it marries analogue bass with cutting-edge software processing

Craft out-there edits and fills with with our resident Dr Beat

Saab chats about his five most-used instruments and effects

PLUS the latest music-making software reviewed and rated!

_______________________________________________________________________________

