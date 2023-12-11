The perfect Christmas gift for guitarists is on sale right now – save $65 on the Positive Grid Spark with free bag

By Daryl Robertson
published

This sizable discount on the killer Spark smart amp is way too good to ignore

Positive Grid Spark
(Image credit: Positive Grid )

Practice amp masters Positive Grid just dropped their epic Holiday Sale right in time for Christmas and are currently offering a slew of their best-selling products at a heavily discounted price! That's right, you can now bag a tasty deal on the likes of the Positive Grid Spark, Spark GO and Spark Mini. 

Whether you're looking for a stand-alone unit or you'd prefer a handful of extras, you'll find a deal to get excited about over at the Positive Grid site. There are savings to be had on all Spark variations, amp and bag combos and even software and their Riff interface. The most enticing deal we've spotted so far is $65 off the Positive Grid Spark with a free bag worth $60

Positive Grid Holiday Sale: Save big on Spark amps

Calling all guitarists, here's a great deal for you! This holiday season you can score hearty discounts on a variety of Positive Grid products, including the insanely popular Spark, Spark GO and Spark Mini.  

The original Spark 40 and its little brother, the Spark Mini, are among the most intelligent smart amps we've had the pleasure of reviewing, with both being rammed with not only the tones you need for practicing at home but standout functions such as the clever Auto Chord and Smart Jam features, which are sure to revolutionize your practice routine.

Auto Chord is perfect for learning existing songs with its ability to stream tracks from your mobile device and then transpose them into chords. You even get a loop function, allowing you to finely tune those chops.

The Smart Jam function takes things a step further by analyzing chords or riffs and then generating a backing track depending on the genre selected. Genius.

