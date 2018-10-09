Positive Grid reckons it’s developed “the easiest way to learn guitar” with free GoGuitar app

Positive Grid - best known for its BIAS Amp 2 plugin - has unveiled GoGuitar, a free iOS app that the company is dubbing “the easiest way to learn guitar”.

GoGuitar aims to cater for all skill levels, from beginners to advanced players, and features automatic chord analysis, interactive games, video lessons, guitar news and a built-in tuner.

The app’s algorithm can analyse song audio, display the progression on-screen and change chords in real-time, while a host of games and video lessons aim to make learning fun.

Positive Grid is hoping GoGuitar will be the next big guitar community, so we’ll be keeping a keen eye on this one - the app is available to download now for free from the App Store.