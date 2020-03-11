Polyend Tracker exposed in new teaser video

Polyend’s ongoing teaser campaign for its new music-making hardware has now pretty much reached the reveal stage, with the latest video showing the product, known as Polyend Tracker, in action.

Given its name, it probably won’t surprise you to learn that this looks very much like a hardware tracker, complete with vertical timeline and alphanumeric programming.

Whether this is the kind of interface that musicians want in 2020 remains to be seen, but you certainly can’t argue that Polyend isn’t trying something different here.