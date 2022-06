It just so happens three of the greatest contemporary guitar talents around right now all have signature Neural DSP Archetype signature plugin packs. That sounds like a good excuse to get them together on a track; Polyphia firebrand Tim Henson, funkateer Cory Wong and maestro Plini agreed. The result is Sunset.

Unsurprisingly, all three are used their respective Neural DSP Archetype plugins, and to celebrate Neural are offering them with 30% off over at neuraldsp.com.