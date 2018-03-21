PLAY KEYBOARD LIKE A PRO – Computer Music issue 255 is out now

Get this issue now

PLAY KEYBOARD LIKE A PRO

This month, we bring you the definitive start-to-finish course to help hone your skills on the black ‘n’ whites – no matter what stage you’re at.

Across 16 mag pages and 15 expert tutorial videos, we’ll cover…

The history of the keyboard

MIDI keyboard buyer’s guide

Anatomy of a typical MIDI keyboard

Basic hand positioning

Playing basic scales, with interval patterns

Chord formulas for major and minor triads

Finger-independence exercises

Major-to-minor arpeggio exercises

Minor blues scale exercises

Using a sustain pedal

Synth solo techniques - playing a monosynth

Setting up and using the pitchbend wheel

A synth’s mod wheel explained

Organ and clavinet technique

Aftertouch explored

How MIDI assignments work

And much more!

Check out one of the videos from the feature below, and get the rest with Computer Music issue 255.

FREE MIDI PLUGIN: RF Music Scale Player CM

While you’re working through our keyboard-playing course, you can install and use this awesome MIDI instrument, which gives you entirely new ways to jam out complex scales and chords.

Get the full specs on our Scale Player CM page, and check out our video below to get a taste of this magically-musical VST/AU plugin.

TOM HADES IN-STUDIO VIDEO

In this month’s exclusive 90-minute video session and 8-page mag feature, the Belgian techno badman invites us into his studio and reveals his workflow secrets.

Watch Tom create an entire techno banger from scratch on camera… and download his Ableton Live project file, plus all the project stems and the final mastered track!

Watch the first half of the video below, and gain access to the second half with CM255.

3 FREE SAMPLE PACKS

With this month’s CM, you get THREE huge sample packs you can’t find anywhere else!

ULTIMATE SHAKERS & TAMBS – an exclusive pack of copyright-free percussive rhythms and top loops

LOOPMASTERS CM255 – a choice selection from the sample brand

WORKSTATION SAMPLES PART 3 – the final part of our retro trilogy

ARTURIA VC6: THE CM GUIDE

Arturia's vault of vintage synth emulations gets four new additions to the roster – so get up to speed with our history lessons and hands-on tutorials!

Check out one of the videos below, and get the rest only in CM255.

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE

Techno titan Dave Clarke talks gear, software and creativity

Get over 80 free plugins in our exclusive CM Plugins software studio

Understand string articulations with Dave Clews’ Easy Guide

Find out how DnB producer Ed:it switches up grooves

Get up to speed with Logic Pro 10.4’s new plugins and features

Program liquid funk beats with our resident Dr Beat

Dapayk Solo drops his five fave music-making plugins

PLUS the latest music-making software reviewed and rated!

