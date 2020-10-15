Pioneer thinks that the DJM-S11 battle mixer should be scratch DJs’ weapon of choice

Pioneer has unveiled the DJM-S11, a new battle mixer that succeeds the highly-rated DJM-S9 . This 2-channel, 4-deck device brings new features for DJs who want more freedom when they’re performing with Serato DJ Pro or rekordbox.

Sitting at the heart of the DJM-S11 is a 4.3-inch touchscreen. This is customisable and enables you to browse tracks, check on playback positions and waveforms and trigger Touch FX. There’s also Touch MIDI, enabling you to trigger functions in your DJ software.

The touchscreen also displays essential information regarding decks 3 and 4 - you can load tracks, adjust EQs, set loops, trigger Hot Cues and more. What’s more, in Serato DJ Pro, you can move tracks from deck 1 to 4 and deck 2 to 3 without a break in the music, freeing up the main decks to prepare to drop in the next track.

DJs can also switch on Dual Deck control to use one fader, knob, or control vinyl to manipulate the tracks loaded to decks 1 and 3 or 2 and 4, meaning that it’s possible to scratch two tracks at once, add effects, or adjust their volume simultaneously.

The DJM-S11 also boasts larger performance pads than its predecessor, and there’s a strengthened crossfader. There are new effects and improved sound quality, too.

The DJM-S11 also has a built-in USB hub and works with Serato DJ Pro and rekordbox immediately - no license keys required. Each control is also MIDI mappable.

You can purchase the DJM-S11 from today for £1,809, while a special edition version - which takes design cues from the classic DJM-909 mixer from 2004 - will be available soon for £1,899.