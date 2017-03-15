Pioneer DJ’s Toraiz SP-16 now offers integration with Splice Sounds

Pioneer DJ has come together with Splice, the cloud-based sample provider, to enable Splice Sounds integration with the Toraiz SP-16 hardware sampler.

You can now build custom samples kits and sequences online, download them as SCENE files and export them straight to your SP-16. Everything is bundled up to make the process as seamless as possible, and you can then start working with the sounds on Pioneer’s hardware.

On the collaboration, Steve Martocci, CEO and co-founder of Splice, said: “We strive to significantly improve the creative workflows of the modern musician. By partnering with a leader like Pioneer DJ to bridge the gap between the cloud and hardware, we take a big step towards providing users with a richer and more streamlined creation experience.”

To mark the launch of this collaboration, Splice is offering a month’s free trial of its service. Head to the site and sign up, then use the promo code TORAIZ16 on the subscriptions page to take advantage of this offer.